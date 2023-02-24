House Oversight Committee Republicans highlighted potential Ukraine corruption issues as the United States has doled out more than $113 billion in aid to the country.

Led by chairman James Comer (R-KY), oversight Republicans sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power voicing concern about granting over $113 billion in aid to Ukraine as issues remain surrounding Ukrainian corruption.

Comer and House Republicans cited National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby, who on January 25 claimed that they have not seen any aid fall to corruption.

Comer noted:

These claims came one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired several top Ukrainian officials amid a corruption scandal. Ukrainian government officials allegedly engaged in bribery, used government vehicles for personal use, and purchased inflated food supplies for Ukrainian forces. In response, President Zelensky named a new Minister of Defense.6 Based on Mr. Kirby’s remarks, however, the U.S. National Security Council appears unaware of this corruption scandal, heightening concerns that U.S. agencies are not conducting oversight of taxpayer assistance to Ukraine. [Emphasis added]

