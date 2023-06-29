James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee is demanding that Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen turn over any and all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to the Bidens and Burisma.

Now we’re talking.

If Yellen doesn’t comply, Republicans should hold a press conference and ask why the administration is refusing to be transparent about this.

RedState reports:

House Oversight Chair to Treasury Sec. Yellen: Provide All Suspicious Activity Reports Regarding Bidens



The House Oversight Committee and its Chairman, James Comer (R-KY), have been relentless in pursuing information into bribery allegations against President Joe Biden and the questionable overseas business deals of his son Hunter. However, the Biden administration has been resistant to transparency and generally slow-walks Comer’s requests or simply ignores them.



On Wednesday, the Committee blasted off a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding that her department provide “all suspicious activity reports (SARs) related to Burisma executives & entities to help further our investigation into the Biden bribery scheme.” They added, “The FBI sat on these allegations for years. We’re not.”

