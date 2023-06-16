House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Thursday that he expects there is evidence of at least $20-$30 million being made in illegal payments by foreign nationals to the Biden family.

James Comer expects to uncover $20-30 million in illicit payments made to the Biden Crime Family:



"This is going to be hard to Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions." pic.twitter.com/QY3udwYct8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 15, 2023

Appearing on Fox Business, Comer stated “We have more bank records coming in but we’re gonna exceed $10 million this week but I think we’ll get up to $20-$30 million.”

He further noted that it is becoming clear that the Bidens potentially engaged in bribery, influence peddling, and money laundering.

“This is going to be hard for Biden to explain, this is not going to go away, and I think eventually the mainstream media is going to start asking the real questions,” Comer added.

“They know there’s something wrong here. They know all the allegations have merit, because of where Joe Biden was, because of what we’ve seen on tape before, where Joe Biden bragged about firing that prosecutor,” he added.