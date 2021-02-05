Breitbart:

Greene said she regrets her past QAnon conspiracy postings

House Democrats took the unprecedented step of removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her two committee assignments for espousing violence and conspiracy theories on social media before she was elected to Congress in November.

The 230-199 vote was bipartisan, with 11 Republicans joining with all Democrats to oust Greene from the Committee on Education and Labor and the House Budget Committee. House Republicans appointed Greene to both panels last month after the freshman rep was sworn into Congress.

Democrats said they were forced to take action to uphold the standards of decency in Congress because Republicans refused to penalize Greene for her history of incendiary remarks.

“Serving on a committee isn’t a right. It’s a privilege. When someone encourages violence against a member, they should lose that privilege,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the chairman of the House Rules Committee.

“The party of Lincoln is becoming the party of violent conspiracy theories,” McGovern continued. “And apparently, the leaders of the Republican Party in the House today aren’t going to do a damn thing about it.”

Republicans widely disavowed Greene’s past comments — which included QAnon conspiracies, claims that mass school schoolings were staged, suggesting a plane didn’t hit the Pentagon during 9/11, endorsing violence against prominent Democrats and espousing anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views.

