House of Horrors: 11 Illegal Aliens Among Men Accused of Gang Raping Girls in Small Minnesota Town

At least 11 illegal alien men are accused of having been involved in a house of horrors in the small town of Bemidji, Minnesota, where at least three young girls were drugged, tied up, and gang raped, according to local law enforcement.

Late last month, an 11-year-old girl presented herself at the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s Emergency Department to report that she had been sexually assaulted. The case was then turned over to the Bemidji Police Department where officers began looking for the residence where the alleged sexual assault occurred.

