THE HILL:

The House Judiciary Committee is planning to hold a hearing on the rise of white nationalism in the U.S. in the wake of last week’s mosque shootings in New Zealand, a source confirmed to The Hill.

The source added that a date for the hearing had not yet been set, and that a similar hearing on the subject had been floated to the Department of Justice in November. The Daily Beast was first to report the committee’s plans.

The committee, which is chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), plans to summon FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials for questioning on agency efforts to address white nationalism, with a goal date of early April, according to the Daily Beast.