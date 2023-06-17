An IRS agent used an alias and false pretenses to make a tax inquiry during a visit to an Ohio resident’s home in April, according to the House Judiciary Committee.

Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) laid out the details of the incident, which he described as “bizarre,” in a letter Friday to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking Werfel for an array of documents related to the matter.

“We have recently received allegations that an Internal Revenue Service agent provided a false name to an Ohio taxpayer as part of a deception to gain entry into the taxpayer’s home to confront her about delinquent tax filings,” Jordan wrote.

According to Jordan, the allegations included the agent falsely telling the resident, who is the fiduciary of an estate, that his name was “Bill Haus” and that he needed to discuss an issue the IRS had found with her tax filings on the estate.

The agent provided details that only the IRS would have access to, leading the resident to let the agent into her home to further discuss, according to Jordan.

Once inside, the agent revealed the real reason for the visit, saying he was actually there not to inquire about the estate but to obtain sensitive details about the decedent of it, who the agent alleged had “several” annual tax return delinquencies, Jordan wrote.

