THE DAILY CALLER:

A House Judiciary Committee hearing on policing erupted Thursday after GOP Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz confronted Al Sharpton over anti-Semitic and anti-white remarks he has allegedly made throughout his career.

During the hearing, Gaetz used his allotted time to read quotes attributed to Sharpton about Jewish people, whites and some blacks.

“Have you ever referred to members of the Jewish faith as ‘white interlopers’ or ‘diamond merchants?’” Gaetz asked at one point during a tense back-and-forth.

“No sir, I referred to one in Harlem, an individual,” Sharpton acknowledged.

Sharpton also said he did not recall quotes attributed to him regarding “crackers” and “homos.”