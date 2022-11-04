Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee released a 1,000-page report Friday of potential investigations into how the Biden administration has politicized the Justice Department and the FBI.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking member of the committee, has been gathering information from FBI and DOJ whistleblowers, detailing allegations of politicized justice under President Joe Biden.

“This report is a road map of where [Jordan] will go,” a GOP House Judiciary staffer told Axios ahead of the document’s release. “Lots of whistleblowers are coming out of the woodwork to complain about the FBI. Jordan is pursuing these vectors into the FBI.

“This is just the information that Jordan accumulated while in the minority. Just wait until he has the full power [of the chairmanship] to gather real information.”

Democrats hold a slim majority in the House and most projections have the Republican Party taking the majority and the committee gavels in the next Congress come January. Jordan would be in position to chair the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

The table of contents refers to Hunter Biden, school boards, pro-life protests, and Big Tech.

