NY POST

An Arizona Republican running to unseat a Democrat in the House of Representatives has suspended his campaign after suffering a drug overdose. Chris Taylor, an Army veteran currently serving as a city councilman in Safford, Arizona, announced Monday he would be dropping his congressional bid after a heroin overdose last Wednesday. “Today, I have suspended my campaign for the US House of Representatives and am seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder. I will fully cooperate with local authorities on any matters arising from my recent relapse and overdose,” Taylor said in a statement.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST