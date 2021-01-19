Fox News:

One House member says 2017 objection ‘not the same’ as 2021 objections

Democrats have blasted Republican lawmakers who objected to electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, accusing them of trying to overturn the 2020 election, but several of these critics objected to electoral votes when President Trump was elected.

In January 2017, Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Barbara Lee, D-Calif., Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., Maxine Waters, D-Calif., and Jim McGovern, D-Mass., all objected to electoral votes for Trump. Now nearly all of them have joined the chorus against those who objected to votes for Biden.

Waters spoke out against the Republican objectors before the objections were formally made.

“Trump and Congressional Republicans continue to display their disdain for the Constitution by challenging the Electoral College vote count while the world watches in horror,” Waters said in a statement, noting that Trump had already failed in his legal challenges. “Today, some Republicans in the House and Senate will make a mockery of our democracy in their attempts to undo the will of the people.”

Waters continued, saying, “Each member who moves forward with this ploy will be remembered for their willingness to subvert democracy.”

Others went on the record during the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, as the objections were being made.

“The 12th Amendment obligates each and every one of us to count the electoral votes, to recognize the will of the people in the 2020 presidential election,” Raskin said. “We are not here, Madam Speaker, to vote for the candidate we want. We are here to recognize the candidate the people actually voted for in the states. Madam Speaker, the 2020 election is over, and the people have spoken.”

More at Fox News