The New York Post:

The House Democrats’ campaign arm has hired an ex-gangster turned high-profile criminal-justice advocate for a top leadership position, The Post has learned.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, headed by Hudson Valley area Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, tapped Dyjuan Tatro as a senior advisor for diversity and inclusion.

Tatro is known for appearing in the 2019 PBS documentary series “College Behind Bars,” about a group of inmates trying to earn their degrees through New York state’s Bard Prison Initiative.

Through the program, Tatro got a bachelor’s degree while serving a six year-sentence for racketeering conspiracy.

At the time of that 2011 conviction, Tatro had already been doing time for shooting two rival gang members in 2006.

Described at the time as a “triggerman” for the Original Gangsta Killas street gang that terrorized Albany, Tatro confessed to the shootings, and to a “razor-slashing” of another victim in 2002 as well as to dealing drugs.

He admitted to making at least $12,000 a month dealing drugs and conspired to traffic more than 50 grams of crack cocaine.

Tatro was freed in 2017 and has since become an advocate for increasing educational opportunities to inmates through BPI.

While in the program himself, Tatro was part of a three-inmate debate team from the Eastern New York Correctional Facility in the Catskills that famously defeated the Harvard undergraduate debate team, earning national headlines.

Republicans said Tatro’s hire will reinforce criticism that Democrats are soft on crime.

“It’s certainly on-brand for criminal-coddling Democrats, but the rest of America will find it disturbing that a murderous gang member is holding a prominent position with the DCCC,” said New York State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy.

More at The New York Post