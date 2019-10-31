BREITBART:

House Democrats passed a resolution Thursday to formalize the rules and proceedings regarding their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The House Democrats passed H. Res. 660 resolution 232-196, that would establish the rules and proceedings surrounding impeachment.

The vote featured two Democrats, most likely Reps. Van Drew (D-NJ) and Collin Peterson (D-MN), who voted against the resolution. No Republicans voted for the resolution, in a show of Republican support for the president and against the impeachment inquiry.

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) voted for the impeachment process resolution.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has insisted for weeks the House had no constitutional requirement to vote on a bill that would authorize an impeachment inquiry. However, she relented after facing criticism from the media and Republicans, who have argued the impeachment inquiry breaks with precedents such as the Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton impeachment inquiries.