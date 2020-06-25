New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said “it would be a moral failure to accept anything less than transformational change.”

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that Pelosi “has been all politics, putting us on a course for failure.”

House Democrats approved a police reform bill Thursday in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota — but Republicans said the vote was a PR stunt that wasted an opportunity for consensus.

The Justice in Policing Act passed 236-181 over Republican warnings that the bill won’t pass the Senate or reach President Trump’s desk. Three Republicans and all Democrats voted in favor.

The bill would restrict chokeholds and ban federal agents from conducting no-knock drug raids. It would curtail transfers of military equipment to police, create an officer misconduct registry, end qualified immunity from lawsuits and lower the threshold to federally prosecute officers if they show “reckless disregard” for someone’s life.

