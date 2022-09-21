House Democrats on the Oversight Committee on Tuesday voted against a Republican resolution that would have ordered President Joe Biden’s administration to turn over documents about Hunter Biden’s business deals.

The “resolution of inquiry,” led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, would have ordered Biden’s administration to provide a plethora of documents about the Biden family’s overseas business deals, including those involving the president’s son, Hunter.

Although all 19 Republicans voted in favor of the resolution, 23 Democrats voted to kill the resolution after just two hours of debate, according to CNN.

Comer accused the Biden family of peddling “access to the highest levels of government to enrich themselves,” CNN reported.

READ MORE