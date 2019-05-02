CONNETICUT POST:

Attorney General William Barr told a House panel on Wednesday that he will not testify about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, raising the prospect that Democrats will hold the nation’s top law enforcement official in contempt of Congress.

Barr, who also missed a deadline for subpoenaed information Wednesday, had been scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his handling of Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But Barr balked at the committee’s plan to have a committee counsel question him alongside lawmakers, a snub that angered Democrats.

“When push comes to shove, the administration cannot dictate the terms of our hearing in our hearing room,” Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the committee, told reporters. He said the panel would meet as planned and added, “I hope and expect that the attorney general will think overnight and will be there as well.”

Nadler said he would give Barr a “day or two” to turn over the full, unredacted Mueller report in accordance with the committee’s subpoena – information that was due Wednesday morning. But the chairman warned that “if good-faith negotiations don’t result in a pledge of compliance . . . the next step is seeking a contempt citation against the attorney general.”