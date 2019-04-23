CBS NEWS:

Democratic leaders in the House told rank-and-file lawmakers they plan to continue pursuing multiple avenues of inquiry into President Trump before deciding whether to initiate impeachment proceedings.

On a conference call Monday evening, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chairs of several powerful committees discussed Democrats’ path forward following the release of the Mueller report. Pelosi spoke briefly at the beginning of the call to reiterate her position — stated in a letter to members earlier in the day — that the House should continue committee investigations into the president before deciding on next steps, according to multiple sources on the call who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One source said it was a “fairly sober discussion,” with members generally expressing a “belief Trump should be impeached, but great fear of what the political consequences would be.” Lawmakers also acknowledged the Republican-controlled Senate would not convict the president and remove him from office if the House impeached him.