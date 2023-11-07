House Dem: I’d Support Censuring Tlaib, Redefining ‘From the River to the Sea’ Like Saying ‘Mein Kampf’ a Coloring Book

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that he would support a censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over “her misinformation on the hospital bombing, which, obviously, we know was not true, that she continued to spread even after intelligence came out it wasn’t true,” and for her use of the slogan “From the river to the sea,” and responded to Tlaib’s attempts to redefine the phrase by stating that “‘From the river to the sea’ means the destruction of Israel and everyone who’s in it, okay? Just like ‘Mein Kampf’ is not a coloring book and the final solution means exactly what Hitler meant it to mean.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Your fellow House Democrat, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, is accusing President Biden of supporting a genocide in Gaza. And she said, ‘From the river to the sea[,]’ she tried to explain this on Twitter what that call means. She’s obviously Palestinian American. She said, ‘From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.’ I know there are a lot of people who disagree that that’s what ‘From the river to the sea’ means, given the fact that there are extremists, especially terrorists like Hamas, who use that phrase to mean, from the river to the sea, destroy Israel. What’s your view of what Rep. Tlaib is saying?”

