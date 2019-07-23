POLITICO:

A group of House conservatives is launching an 11th-hour bid to tank a sweeping budget deal, pressing President Donald Trump to reject it unless he gets new concessions.

Fiscal conservatives, furious that the agreement provides over $300 billion in new federal spending without being fully paid for, are urging Trump to oppose the deal unless he secures additional funding for Immigration Customs and Enforcement, a top priority on the right.

The agreement — which Trump announced in a tweet on Monday evening — would also raise the debt ceiling for two years, another difficult pill for conservatives to swallow.

“You should veto this bill because it is fiscally irresponsible,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Trump, according to a draft obtained by POLITICO. “It blows well beyond what was intended with the 2011 [Budget Control Act] caps. Furthermore, it continues spending hundreds of billions more than what we take in a year and does not put our nation on a path towards a balanced budget.”