House Conservatives Object to $24 Billion Ukraine Aid Request: Americans ‘Tired’ of Endless Wars

House conservatives objected to President Joe Biden’s latest Ukraine aid proposal, contending that it would only continue America’s proxy war against Russia.The House conservatives, led by Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), sent a letter, which was obtained by Breitbart News, to Biden on Friday, condemning Biden’s request for $40 billion in supplemental funding, $24 billion of which will go to Ukraine.

“This request exacerbates your administration’s out-of-control deficit spending and circumvents the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement,” the House conservatives wrote. “Americans are tired of funding endless wars and want policies that not only help restore fiscal sanity in Washington, but also put America and American citizens first.” The Republicans asked that the Biden administration provide Congress with its “comprehensive strategy and mission for U.S. involvement in Ukraine.” They said without a formal strategy, “there is no way to develop clear objectives, allocate the proper resources, conduct rigorous oversight, or hold officials accountable for success or failure.”

