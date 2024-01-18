House Committee Republicans Unanimously Vote to Recommend Mayorkas Impeachment

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is one step closer to impeachment.

All 18 Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee voted Thursday to recommend to the House that Mayorkas be impeached.

The vote came on the tail end of a hearing titled “Voices for the Victims: The Heartbreaking Reality of the Mayorkas Border Crisis,” during which parents testified about losing their children from the fentanyl flowing across the Southwest border and crimes perpetrated by those coming here illegally on Mayorkas’s watch.

