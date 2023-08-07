House Armed Services Chair Demands Answers on Biden Decision to Cancel Space Command Move to Alabama

House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) is demanding that Air Force leaders provide answers on President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel the Space Command headquarters’ planned move to Alabama in what Republicans — and some Democrats — call a political decision.

“I am demanding that Secretary Kendall and General Dickinson sit for transcribed interviews and produce documents related to the Space Command basing decision as part of a continuing investigation. I have had enough of their evasion of Congressional oversight and political games,” Rogers said Friday.

Rogers on Wednesday sent Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and Space Command Commander James Dicksinson admonishing them for not providing answers to previous requests for information and threatened a subpoena.

“It now appears you have something to hide, otherwise a forthright response to the Committee’s patient and numerous requests would have already come. If you fail to adequately respond, I will be forced to seek a subpoena for the relevant documents we have requested on multiple occasions, and to seek your compelled appearance,” Rogers wrote, setting a deadline for August 9.

The Biden administration last Monday announced that the Space Command headquarters would stay in Colorado Springs after delaying a decision by former President Donald Trump to move the headquarters to Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

