After 100+ days of hiding from the media, His Fraudulency Joe Biden appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s basement-rated late show and predicted a “mini-revolution” if the atrocity called Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. Biden’s eliminationist rhetoric about mini-revolutions came just hours after police arrested a man with a gun and burglar tools in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s neighborhood. Authorities claim he was determined to murder Kavanaugh. Why? Because in a leaked document, Kavanaugh signed on to overturn Roe. Police also say the man was upset over mass shootings. And now Five-Dollar-a-Gallon Joe is on television speaking approvingly of “revolutions” should Roe v. Wade be overturned. This is the same Biden who encouraged unruly protests in front of Justices’ homes, despite a law that outlaws that exact thing.

