A Florida couple has had their wedding upended after an Orange County hotel — set to take in migrants from New York City — abruptly canceled the rooms she booked for her guests, she told The Post.

“We felt discarded, disappointed and angry that they just tossed us aside to make an extra dollar for the hotel. It’s just not right,” Deanna Mifsud, 35, fumed.

Mifsud and Gary Moretti, 37, are both originally from New York, and plan to marry June 24 at Lippincott Manor in upstate Walkill, with 160 guests from throughout the country expected to attend, she said.

For the big day, the couple’s guests had a total of 30 rooms booked at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, about 20 minutes from their venue.

The newlyweds, along with 10 bridesmaids, five groomsmen and guests from California, Florida, Arizona, Minnesota, Connecticut, New Jersey, Long Island and Westchester had all planned to stay at the hotel, and the couple had paid for transportation to and from the party.

