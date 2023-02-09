The faster the car, the smaller the stick shift.

Men with smaller-than-average penises are more likely to want to own high-performance sports cars, according to an engine-revving new study.

Psychologists from University College London deceived guys ages 18 to 74 into believing they didn’t measure up to other men — then asked them to rate their desire for luxury items such as flashy automobiles, according to research published last month.

During the study of 200 men, one group of participants was told that the average penis size worldwide is 7 inches while the other group was told it’s 4 inches, when the real average is roughly 5.5 inches.

Researchers found that guys who believed their manhood was the bedroom equivalent of a Smart car wanted the fancy whips more.

