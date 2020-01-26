The Hollywood Reporter:

This is the singer’s third pro-Trump fashion statement at the music awards show; she notified the White House that she would wear “something to be supportive.”

Known for making political style statements on the red carpet, singer-songwriter Joy Villa turned up at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a gown in support of President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. This is her third showing of support for Trump on the red carpet.