Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg formally refused to cooperate with the House Republicans’ congressional investigation into “unprecedented abuse” of authority against former President Donald Trump upon the expectation the former president would be arrested this week in connection with Bragg’s investigation, Breitbart News learned Thursday.

Bragg denied providing testimony and documenters to top House Republican leadership due to “an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution,” he replied to Republicans.

On Monday, Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY), and Administration Committee chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) demanded Bragg comply with the committee’s request for documents and testimony in anticipation of the possible indictment.

The anticipation was generated after Trump announced Saturday that he expected to be arrested in the coming days based on “illegal leaks” from the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is investigating Trump’s alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels.

“The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg’s replied to Republicans. “Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

