NEW YORK POST:

An Indonesian hostage held in the Philippines by the country’s bloodthirsty Islamic State faction swam his way to freedom, but another escaped man drowned and a third from Malaysia was shot in the back while fleeing.

The two Indonesians and the Malaysian separately got free from the Abu Sayyaf terror cell just as Philippine marines were attempting to rescue them on the Simusa island in southern Sulu province in the last two days, officials said Saturday.

But three more hostages are still being held by Sayyaf, which is blacklisted by the US and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of its brutal history of bombings, ransom kidnappings, extortion and beheadings, said a local military spokesman.

The remaining captives include a Dutch bird watcher, Elwold Horn, who was kidnapped by the militants in 2012, and two Filipinos.

Indonesian Heri Ardiansyah was plucked from the waters by marines on board a gunboat while they recovered the body of his companion, Hariadin, who drowned.