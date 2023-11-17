Hostage Emily Hand turns 9 in captivity today, as family, Times Square billboard beg for her release

Billboards in Times Square and Madison Square Garden are calling for the return of a young girl believed to be held captive by Hamas, as she turns 9 years old Friday — 41 days after being kidnapped by terrorists.“She won’t even know it’s her birthday. She won’t know what day it is,” Emily Hand’s father, in tears, told the Associated Press. “Can you imagine the fear?”Elsewhere in New York, several dozen protesters gathered in the lobby of News Corp’s New York building shouting “Free Palestine” on Friday morning — after it was name-checked on a controversial map calling for “direct action” to “globalize intifada.”Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Forces tweeted “a brief, and what should be unnecessary” public service announcement “to anyone who is confused”: Osama bin Laden “was a genocidal terrorist.”“Taking a brief, and what should be unnecessary, pause to remind anyone who is confused…Osama Bin Laden was a genocidal terrorist personally responsible for one of the biggest crimes in modern history,” the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday in the post on X.