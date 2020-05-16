Breitbart:

The Democrat-allied mainstream media continues to provide doomsday scenarios for states that reopen, claiming it is premature to do so now.

Despite a significant increase in testing, however, Texas has not experienced a severe spike in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths linked to the illness caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The number of cases tends to increase with the availability of more tests as more people test positive, but that has not been the case in Texas.

Analysts consider the number of hospitalizations to be an essential measure of the severity of the ongoing outbreak, mainly because a lack of testing has skewed other metrics.

The seven day average of new deaths has also remained relatively stable and has not changed much since the day before reopening, data compiled by the New York Times showed on Friday.

According to Worldometer, the 1,578 coronavirus cases per one million in Texas is about one-third of the national average of 4,477 per one million.

Two weeks after Abbott officially ended the shutdown in Texas there were thousands of hospital beds available as of Friday, data compiled by the Harvard Global Health Institute showed.

COVID-19 patients only occupied three percent of the total number of beds as of Friday. That number has stayed stable over the last two weeks, reaching a maximum of 3.4 percent, data from Johns Hopkins University, and Harvard revealed.

Abbott told Breitbart News on April 18 that Texas, the world’s 10th largest economy, is “the economic engine of America” and must reopen.

