Two Virginia school board members admitted that an “underlying” sense of anti-Asian sentiment influenced admissions practices meant to boost black and Hispanic enrollment at one of the nation’s top high schools.

In a text conversation revealed as part of a federal lawsuit, Fairfax County Public School board members Abrar Omeish and Stella Pekarsky questioned the efficacy of the district’s “equitable” admissions practices for Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Omeish and Pekarsky said that district officials knew the changes would reduce the number of Asian Americans admitted to Thomas Jefferson.

