YAHOO/AFP:

Gilberto Altuve places his son Erick’s toys on a white cloth alongside cards from friends and the mask he used while waiting for a desperately needed bone marrow transplant that never came.

He died aged 11 on May 26 while waiting in a Venezuelan hospital, after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in February.

He was not the only child in May to lose his battle with the disease. So too did Giovanny Figuera, Robert Redondo and Yeiderberth Requena.

“He needed a bone marrow transplant, the disease was advancing every day,” Altuve, 38, told AFP, adding that his son had suffered from immunodeficiency since he was very young.

That was the problem that sent him to the J. M. de los Rios children’s hospital in Caracas in January.

The hospital detected his cancer and kept him under observation in the hope of being able to send him to Italy for the transplant that could have saved his life.