They should’ve just butt out.

New York Presbyterian Hospital administrators bizarrely grilled a female surgeon on her sex life and accused her of violating a patient’s privacy after she helped save a man with a “large foreign object” stuck in his rectum, she contends in a new lawsuit.

Doctors struggled to help the man during the February 2020 incident, said colorectal surgeon Dr. Deborah Keller, who was called in multiple times to assist and finally helped successfully extract the unidentified item from the patient’s body.

But instead of praising her for kicking butt, Keller, 41, claims the next day she was put on administrative leave and later “interrogated” by hospital administrators, who “sexualized” the object as a “dildo”; questioned whether Keller was having sex with the male surgeon in charge of the patient’s care, and violated the man’s privacy by circulating an image of the object, she claims in a Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit.

