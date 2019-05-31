INDEPENDENT UK:

A horse in Kansas has been rescued after it became stuck when a tornado picked it up and flung it into a bog.

When a tornado struck the rural community of Linwood, Kansas on 29 May, the unfortunate horse was swept up and flung into a bog in a nearby woodland.

The horse became stuck in the mud and remained there overnight until its owner – along with a team of family, friends and emergency responders – worked to drag it to safety.

Owner Javier Campos said the tornado carried his horse nearly three hundred yards from his now destroyed barn before dumping it in the bog.

Veterinarian Dr Brooke Johnson was on the scene to administer medication to the wounded horse after the successful rescue effort.