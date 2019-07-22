NEW YORK POST:

Cindy Orozco didn’t expect to be punched in the head by a delivery worker when she arrived at her job at Good Pizza in Los Angeles last March.

The blow came from an enraged food delivery worker who stormed into the tiny pizzeria demanding, “Where’s my f—ing order?”

When she told him it wasn’t ready, he threw the contents of a tip jar across the small Playa Del Ray eatery, according to interviews and surveillance video footage obtained by The Post.

Things escalated when Orozco and the courier — who was sent to Good Pizza by food delivery giant DoorDash — got into a physical confrontation. The courier fled — without the order.