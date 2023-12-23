Horror moment Pennsylvania mom tries to shoot her ex-husband’s teenage nephew minutes after murdering her two sons, 13 and 9, as they slept in sick revenge plot: Killer left chilling note saying ‘Call 911! My children are dead in bed’

This is the horrific moment a 40-year-old mom from Pennsylvania attempted to shoot her ex-husband’s teenage nephew, moments after shooting her two school-aged sons while they slept in their beds.

Trinh Nguyen will now spend the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of both of her sons, nine-year-old Nelson and 13-year-old Jeffrey in May 2022.

Police revealed how she had planned their murders for more than a week before carrying out the shocking slaughter in a sick revenge plot against her former husband.

Earlier this week, Judge Raymond F. McHugh sentenced Nguyen to two life terms without the possibility of parole for killing the boys and the attempted murder of the teenager.

READ MORE