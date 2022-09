The US Library of Congress on Tuesday allowed morbidly obese pop star Lizzo to play a 200-year-old crystal flute belonging to Founding Father James Madison.

In a tweet commemorating the event at her show in Washington DC, the rotund rapper said the flute had never been heard before.

