Horror: IDF Screens Raw Footage of Hamas Terror Attack for Media

I wanted it to stop at 17 minutes in. But I had to watch. We had to bear witness.This is what we saw.A father and two sons, in their underwear, having just woken up, are trying to flee from their home.The father picks up one boy and all three run to a shelter in the back yard.A terrorist peers over the fence and lobs a grenade into the shelter. It bounces off the back wall and explodes.The father’s body falls forward. A boy appears, covered in his father’s blood, looking at his father.

For a moment, you think the terrorists will shoot him.Instead, the armed terrorists bring the boys inside, into the home.One boy sits on a chair, the other on a couch, both still in their underwear, both covered in trickles of blood, theirs and their father’s. They wail: “Daddy! Daddy!” The boy on the couch says, “Itay, I think they are going to kill us.”A terrorist — with a Palestinian flag patch on his flak jacket — opens the fridge and asks if they want water — “mayim,” in Hebrew. The one on the couch replies, in English, that he wants his mother — not “mayim,” but “mommy.” He repeats: “Mommy. Mommy.”Then comes the worst moment of all.We see the boy on the couch, now doubled over on the rug. “Why am I alive?” he wails.He then looks at the brother in the chair. There is a red, black space where his eye used to be. He asks if his brother can see out of that eye. He says that he cannot. The other brother asks again. Are you joking? He repeats that he cannot see.Somehow, the boys escape together, out the back door.Later, the footage shows the mother coming to the home with local security guards. She sees her husband’s body and her legs give way. She screams, and the security guards place a hand on her mouth and try to drag her away. The attack is still going on, and they are still at risk of being killed.

