HORROR: DC Preschool Teachers Walking With Toddlers Violently Attacked In Broad Daylight (VIDEO)

DC PRESCHOOL TEACHERS ATTACKED: This Ring video shows some of the terrifying moments yesterday when a man attacked two DC preschool teachers, as they were out walking with the toddlers. In the video, you can hear the kids screaming and crying

Washington DC. Our nation’s capital and yes, a cesspool of crime and lawlessness. We can thank the Democrats for all the chaos and violence since they have been running DC for years.Two preschool teachers were violently attacked while taking a class of toddlers for a walk on Monday.A panhandler asked them for some money, and when they said no, he attacked them in broad daylight in front of 30 small children. Both went to the hospital, one of them with a broken nose. One of the teachers was punched three times in the face and lost consciousness.NBC News reported: A man attacked two preschool teachers while they were taking about 30 toddlers for a walk in Northwest D.C. Monday. The teachers from Petit Scholars in Bloomingdale said the man asked them for money and punched them when they said no. One of the teachers said the attack put her in the hospital. One teacher said the attack put her in the hospital with a broken nose. “He punched me like three times on the left side of my face,” she said. “That’s when I kind of lost conscious, and I wasn’t sure what to do or what was going on, because I was just worried about the kids’ safety.”Children screamed and cried as the man violently attacked the preschool teachers.

