Horrifying video shows Winston Tate beating a female cop Karli Travis with a hammer as she shrieks in agony and fires shots in desperate fight for her life

Graphic bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer fought for her life as she was charged to the ground and repeatedly battered with a claw hammer. Connecticut Detective Karli Travis, 52, has been hailed as a hero for fighting off Winston Tate after responding to a report of noise and breaking glass on a street in Middletown on Saturday, August 12. In the footage Tate is seen emerging from his home and running towards the cop who calmly asks him to drop the hammer. But Tate, who has twice been jailed for attacks on officers, struck Travis four times before she took her gun and shot him, injuring him slightly. She was hailed for an ‘extreme act of heroism’ by the town’s police chief as Tate appeared in court where he bizarrely attempted to take off his clothes as the judge addressed him on Tuesday.

