NY Post
Harrowing video captured the moment a small plane crashed into a neighborhood near a California high school, killing a cardiologist who was piloting the doomed aircraft and a UPS driver on the ground. The twin-engine Cessna 340 is seen in footage posted by KSWB-TV falling behind a house in a quiet neighborhood, where it disappears from view before a cloud of smoke soon erupts. The plane smashed into a UPS truck, killing the driver, just after noon local time Monday in Santee, a San Diego suburb of 50,000 people. Two people on the ground were hurt, including a woman who was helped out of her burning home by neighbors. The pilot was identified as Dr. Sugata Das, a cardiologist at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona, according to NBC 7. “We are deeply sad to hear news of a plane owned by local cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das which crashed near Santee,” said Dr. Bharat Magu, chief medical officer at YRMC, told the news outlet.