NEW YORK POST:

This may be one of the most disturbing pictures ever taken on a plane.

The Instagram account Passenger Shaming has built a reputation for showing some of the worst-behaved passengers on airlines. Typically, the account shares photos or videos of people grooming themselves in public, placing their bare feet or hair near other passengers, or just being generally gross on planes.

One of the account’s newest photos, however, shows a flyer with what appears to be a serious leg injury. While it is covered by a bandage, the wound seems to be seeping a massive amount of pus — there appears to be a puddle of the liquid collecting on the carpet underneath the man.

It’s unclear what airline the photo was taken on, or whether the person received medical treatment.

The image may have been too much even for the owner of Passenger Shaming, who shared it with the caption, “It finally happened, a photo legit broke me. What in the gangrene is going on?!”

Many of the account’s followers shared the same reaction. One user posted, “No. Please let me un-see this.” Another responded with, “I can’t unsee this! I am a nurse and would have had a fit if I had been on that flight! So gross!”

Another tried to diagnose the situation, claiming, “The air pressure must have ruptured his cyst! That’s so gross for the others on board.”