Horrifying new video shows moment Patriots fan, 53, leaps into the stand to confront Miami Dolphins supporter before being thumped in the side of the head and collapsing and dying

Horrifying new footage shows the moment a New England Patriots fan leapt into the stands to confront a Miami Dolphins supporter just before he was thumped in the side of his head, collapsed and died.

Dale Mooney, 53, passed away after he approached a group of Dolphins fans that his friends said ‘verbally taunted’ him and later punched him on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

It all happened in the 300-tier section of the stadium when something prompted Mooney to run from the aisle into the seats and tussle with the other fans.

In the video, he is seen inserting himself into the crowd of people as some tried to break it up and others distanced themselves.

As he shoved his way through, the brawl broke out as Mooney’s Patriots hat fell off just before he was smacked in the temple and collapsed to the ground.

READ MORE