Horrifying moment young couple accidentally film Canadian tourist, 76, being killed in a terrifying ‘shark attack’ just meters away while they frolic with their toddler on a Mexican beach

A young couple accidentally filmed the horrifying moment a Canadian tourist was killed in a ‘shark attack’ on a beach in Mexico.Joseph ‘Jeff’ Bynens, 76, was swimming in the sea when he was attacked by the predator on December 14. According to reports, he was rescued from the water with most of his leg missing and died of excessive blood loss on the beach in Ixtapa Zihuatanejo. Initial reports said Bynens was killed by a shark, but his injuries led the authorities to suspect that it may have been a crocodile. His female partner was also attacked by the same animal and is currently being treated at an area hospital.Video taken of a young mother playing on the beach with her daughter apparently captured Bynens’ final moments. Officials say the clip could possibly help shed light on what kind of animal attacked him.

