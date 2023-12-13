Horrifying moment student is slammed into the concrete on his head in brutal brawl

Horrifying footage sows the moment a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas was brutally slammed into the grand on his head during a brawl.The student was hospitalized with non life-threating injuries after the assault, which happened after school at the parking lot of a park near the high school, as reported by WSVN.Coral Springs police said they responded to the incident on Tuesday at about 3pm. Students at the high school are reportedly given passes to park at the park.Video of the fight shows a teen boy carrying the victim over his shoulder before he slams him on his head on the concrete, apparently rendering the student unconscious. The Parkland, Florida, school was the site of one of the nation’s worst mass shootings – which left 17 students and staff dead n 2018.

