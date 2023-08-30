Horrifying moment lift passengers are thrown to the ceiling as malfunctioning elevator plummets

This is the horrifying moment that three passengers in a tower block lift were sent crashing into its ceiling as it plummeted like a theme park ride.

The three passengers were descending in the elevator of a block of flats in the city of Changsha, Hunan Province, China, when it juddered to a halt at the fourth floor and refused to move.

As the passengers tried anxiously pressing buttons, hoping to get it to move, it suddenly dropped – the acceleration so rapid that the trio were sent flying into the air, crashing into the sides and the top of the lift.

One rider is flung skywards so violently that he crashes into the ceiling – before gravity catches up with him and drops him on top of the other two passengers, who were thrown against the walls.

All three can be seen writhing in pain on the floor in the aftermath of the lift’s violent descent on Saturday August 26 – with one reportedly suffering damage to their spine.

