Horrifying moment Jonathan Martinez-Garcia, 17, ambushes his teacher, tries to rape and strangle her, slashes her wrists, covers her in lighter fuel then shouts ‘can’t you die already’ during sadistic attack

This is the horrifying moment a Las Vegas student tries to rape and strangle his teacher in newly-released footage.Jonathan Martinez-Garcia, 17, was sentenced to up to 40 years in prison in June after he ambushed the teacher – identified only as Sade – by asking if he could speak about his grades at El Dorado High School in April 2022.The surveillance footage begins at 1:33 pm on that fateful day. It shows Martinez-Garcia, then 16, wandering the halls of the school. He tries and fails to gain access to a classroom, then he starts walking back down the hallway. Suddenly, he turns around and walks back to the classroom as we see Sade’s head pop out of the room, apparently talking to him. The clip cuts to her struggling with Martinez-Garcia in the doorway and being dragged back into her classroom. The video picks up at 3.05pm, an hour-and-a-half after the suspect walked into the classroom, Martinez-Garcia leaves the school with his head down. During his June 2023 sentencing, it was revealed that the deranged student knocked the teacher unconscious. She later woke up with her pants and underwear down before the student threatened to burn her alive, prosecutors said. At one point in the attack, Martinez-Garcia told her: ‘Can’t you die already?’

