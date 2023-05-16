Terrifying footage appears to show a man accused of attacking two congressional staffers with a baseball bat chasing a woman just minutes before the violent incident.

NEW: Neighbor tell @jackiebensen his doorbell camera captured suspect in bat attack at @GerryConnolly office chasing a woman with a bat minutes earlier. Fairfax County Police confirm charges pending @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/824OvypDKv — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) May 15, 2023

Xuan-Kha Tran Pham, 49, can be seen chasing a screaming woman from a garden, shouting intelligibly at her at a property in Fairfax, Virginia.

The woman, described as a neighbor, then shouts, ‘what is he doing? Call the police’, before Pham calmly walks away with his metal bat still in hand.

He was arrested on Monday after he attacked two members of Representative Gerry Connolly’s staff, leaving them hospitalized following the rampage.

Connolly confirmed in a statement that his outreach director was hit in the head, while an intern – who was working her first day on the job – was hit in the head.

