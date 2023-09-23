Horrifying moment 14ft alligator is caught dragging human corpse down Florida canal in its MOUTH before being shot dead

A dead body was discovered in the mouth of an enormous Florida alligator as it made its way down a canal near Clearwater on Friday afternoon.

The 14-foot reptile held its victim tightly between its powerful jaws as it paddled down the waterway, in the small town of Largo.

Several local residents spotted the gruesome sight as the alligator dragged its prey away and began to record the scene while alerting the Largo Fire Department.

Emergency responders together with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed to pull the alligator from the water before shooting it dead, with officials describing it as having been ‘humanely killed’.

