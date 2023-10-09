Horrifying images reveal Hamas massacre at rave, where Israeli officers acted as human shields to protect civilians

⚠️Viols à côté des cadavres⚠️



➡️Les terroristes du Hamas qui ont massacré 260 festivaliers ont violé les femmes à côté des corps de leurs amis décédés.



🗣️L’un des festivaliers qui a été témoin de l’horreur a déclaré : « Des femmes ont été violées sur le lieu de la rave à côté… pic.twitter.com/3GtHrTuLwR — L'information 24/7🇨🇵 (@Linfo24_7) October 9, 2023

At least 260 people were killed in a “massacre’’ at an Israeli music fest, which included Israeli officers getting blown away while acting as human shields and hostages having their legs shot so they couldn’t run, survivors say.Graphic new images include a photo of scores of dead lying in a tent at the rave, which turned into bloody mayhem after heavily armed Palestinian terrorists paraglided across the Gaza Strip border in Saturday’s early morning sneak attack on Israel.Video showed the unsuspecting crowd earlier dancing to music as the terrorists could be seen coming down in the distance on motorized paragliders.

Terroristas do Hamas de paraquedas pousando no meio da Rave da paz na Faixa de Gaza antes do massacre e local onde uma turista Alemã foi mort@.



Israel / Alemanha / Oriente médio / Palestina #Israel #GazaUnderAttack #IsraelPalestineWar #Israel_under_attack pic.twitter.com/zP360cL0id October 8, 2023

The disturbing photos posted online by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also show people who were gunned down in the street while fleeing the Tribe of Nova music festival near Gaza, while one snapshot captures a bloodied hostage loaded in the back of a Hamas vehicle.The bodies found at the site number at least 260, CNN reported, citing Israel’s rescue service Zaka.

